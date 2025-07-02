Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev open new building of Uzbekistan's Embassy in Baku

2 Jul. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, took part in the opening of a new building of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Baku.

It should be noted that the leaders of the two countries also took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the "Uzbekistan" Park in the capital of Azerbaijan today. The park will have a museum, a cinema, a restaurant and a cafe.

Let us remind you that the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, arrived in Baku on a state visit. He held a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. On July 3, Mirziyoyev will take part in the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Khankendi.