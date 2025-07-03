Russian ruble emerges as record-breaking strongest currency in 2025

3 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian ruble has become the world's top-performing currency in the first half of the year, according to an analysis of global trading data. It surged nearly 45% against the U.S. dollar.

In the first six months of 2025 , the Russian currency gained 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. This performance far outstrips other leading currencies like the Hungarian forint (up 17%) and the Swedish krona (up 16.5%), RIA Novosti reports .

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira ranked second among the worst-performing currencies. The Argentine peso weakened the most (-13.5%), followed by the Turkish lira (down 11.2%), and the Libyan dinar (down 9.1%).