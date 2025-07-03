UN concerned about Iran's move to suspend cooperation with IAEA

3 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency is concerning, the UN secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

"We've seen, we've seen the official decision, which is obviously concerning. I think the secretary-general has been very consistent in his call for Iran to cooperate with the IAEA," Stephane Dujarric said.

The spokesman said he was unaware whether Iran formally notified the UN about the suspension.

Yesterday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA. The law takes effect from the moment it gets the president’s signature.