U.S. achieves its goals by bombing Iran's nuclear sites - Pentagon

3 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Pentagon believes that its strikes on Iran have degraded the Islamic Republic's nuclear program by two years, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said.

According to him, American allies agree that as a result of the attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran, the U.S. allegedly degraded their program by one to two years.

"I think, we're thinking about probably close to two years. We have degraded their program by two years," Parnell said.

At least intel assessments inside the Department (of Defense) assess that, he said.

CNN reported earlier that the U.S. intelligence community believes that the U.S. strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of Iran's nuclear program. According to a preliminary intelligence assessment, the attack most likely only delayed Tehran's acquisition of an atomic bomb by several months.