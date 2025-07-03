Iran assesses future talks with Europe as pointless

3 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will view as meaningless any talks with European countries if they continue to demand that Tehran abandon its inherent right to develop a peaceful nuclear program, Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi warned.

"If the Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission (the EU’s diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas) believes that the objective of any potential negotiation is 'ending Iran’s nuclear program,' it means that <…> the participation and role of the European Union and its member states, plus UK, in any future negotiation would be irrelevant and therefore meaningless," Abbas Araghchi said.

Iran’s top diplomat commented on Kallas’ call to restart negotiations on "ending" Iran’s nuclear program as soon as possible.

According to him, the statements from Kallas show that the provisions of the NPT which recognizes the right of every signatory country to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, or the JCPOA itself, or the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 "no longer hold any validity" for her.