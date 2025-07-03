Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway launched in Azerbaijan

3 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway today.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the completed works.

The existing road was 101 km long, while the newly constructed highway spans 81.7 km, reducing the distance by 19.3 km. Designed to meet first-class technical standards, the initial 48 km of the road feature 6 lanes, AZzerTAC reported.

The project includes one interchange, 11 bridges, 7 tunnels, 6 viaducts, underpasses, and other key infrastructure. The total length of the bridges is 1,557 meters.

The road is also equipped with reinforced concrete and metal guardrails, as well as a lighting system. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, which originates from the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangezur corridor highway, connects Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojaly, and Shusha.

Constructed under the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan,” this highway holds strategic importance for diversifying the national road network and improving transportation links between the region and other parts of the country. Additionally, it forms a vital part of international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan.