Fire breaks out near Antalya airport

3 Jul. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Fires have been raging across Türkiye for several days in a row. Today, a fire broke out in the forested area of ​​the Muratpaşa district in Antalya, local media reported.

According to reports, the flames engulfed the Ermenek microdistrict, located near Antalya International Airport. The fire started in a narrow strip of forest within the city limits. There is no immediate threat to residential buildings, but smoke from the fire is periodically reaching them, TASS reported.

The fire is currently being actively extinguished with the help of firefighting aviation. Due to the proximity to the sea, helicopters quickly collect water and drop it on the flames.

There have been no reports of victims or evacuations.