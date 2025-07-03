Israel and USA discuss containment of threats from Iran

3 Jul. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Israel and the USA discussed efforts to contain threats from Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on July 3.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Service,1 this topic was one of the central issues at the meeting of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kurilla with the high command of the Israeli army. The parties also discussed regional security.

In addition, during the visit, Kurilla visited the air base of the Israeli Air Force, acccompanied by the commander of the Air Force and other senior officers.