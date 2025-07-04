Israel and Hamas close to truce

4 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian Hamas movement has responded positively to the new proposal for a hostage deal, the Israeli media outlet Ynet reported.

According to the report, Hamas submitted its response to mediators.

For Hamas, a long-term ceasefire means the permanent end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.

The deal would involve a 60-day initial pause in hostilities, a part withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza (from the Morag Corridor - located between Khan Younis and Rafah in the south of the enclave). The proposal also includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the return of the bodies of 18 more.