4 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of a meeting with Iranian representatives.

"To be honest with you, we might even meet with them. They want to meet, and we'll see if we can do something," Trump said.

The U.S. leader said Iran wants to initiate talks with the U.S. and "it is time that they do". He added that the U.S. does not want to hurt Iran.