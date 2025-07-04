Three new stations to be built for Agdam-Khankendi railway

4 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku commented on infrastructure projects for next year related to the construction of the new Agdam-Khankendi railway complex.

The Aghdam-Khankendi railway line, an extension of the Barda-Aghdam railway, spans 28 km (34.7 km including sidings).

The design work for the railway, which includes 4 bridges, 5 overpasses, 3 pedestrian crossings, 2 drainage pipes, and other infrastructure, has been completed.

The project envisions constructing three stations - Asgaran and Khojaly stations, and the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex - along with engineering structures, bridges, overpasses, and crossings for vehicles, pedestrians, and agricultural purposes.

As previously reported, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex.

The project is scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2026.