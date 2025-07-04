Moscow to continue OPEC+ cooperation with Riyadh

4 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue OPEC+ cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the organization functions largely with the joint and proactive participation of the two countries.

According to him, Saudi Arabia and Russia share the view that commitments assumed by the countries on the volumes of oil supplied to the market are properly observed, which "contributes to stabilization of the world oil market and world energy markets."