Azerbaijan and Pakistan agree to encourage mutual investments

4 Jul. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Islamabad discussed the active encouragement of mutual investments and the prospects for partnership between business entities of the two countries, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov stated after a meeting with Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

"We exchanged views on strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, actively promoting mutual investments, and exploring prospects for enhanced partnerships between the business communities of both countries",

Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Let us remind you that the ECO summit is taking place in the city of Khankendi, a city liberated from Armenian occupation. At the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivered the opening speech.