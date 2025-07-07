Baku expresses condolences to U.S. over Texas floods

7 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences over the loss of life as a result of flooding in the U.S. state of Texas, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"We are deeply saddened by many deaths and injuries as a result of flash floods that hit central Texas, United States. We express heartfelt condolences to the U.S. Government and all the people who affected by this tragedy," the statement reads.

Prolonged heavy rains and the overflow of the Guadalupe River caused flooding in the U.S. state of Texas. At least 50 people died as a result of the incident.