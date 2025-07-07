Khamenei appears in public for first time since start of conflict with Israel

7 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a religious gathering on Saturday, the first time he has appeared in public in several weeks.

In video posted by Press TV, Khamenei waves to a crowd of worshippers marking the eve of Ashura.

According to Bild, Ali Khamenei has not made a public appearance for 25 days. The media outlet reported that the Ayatollah had been relocated to a fortified underground bunker shortly after Israeli airstrikes began in late June.

Khamenei had not made a public appearance since his country was plunged into conflict on June 13, when Israel unilaterally bombed Iranian military and nuclear sites. The U.S. later joined in, bombing three key Iranian nuclear sites before U.S. President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire.