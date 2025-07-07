Israel begins military operations in Yemen

7 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel carried out it strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen "Ansar Allah", attacking three ports and a power plant around midnight local time Sunday night into Monday morning.

Israel struck the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, Salif and the Ras Kanatib power plant along the Red Sea. The IDF also struck the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship seized by the Houthis in November 2023.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strikes were part of the newly named Operation “Black Flag.”

"The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions," Katz said.

The minister promised more attacks would follow if the Houthis kept launch drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

Ansarallah has repeatedly launched missile strikes on Israeli targets.