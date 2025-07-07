Kremlin: Moscow and Baku should remain allies

7 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow is convinced that Russia and Azerbaijan should remain partners and allies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We remain supporters and believe that logic speaks only of one thing: that Russia and Azerbaijan should remain the closest partners, allies and countries united by a common history, a common present and a common future," Peskov said.

He added that problems between Moscow and Baku should be resolved constructively.

The spokesman recalled that Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov are in contact with Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.