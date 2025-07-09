When war in Gaza going to end?

9 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestine’s Hamas movement expressed certainty that an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be concluded on its terms, movement spokesman Izzat al-Risheq said.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s remarks about ‘release of all hostages and capitulation of Hamas’ have nothing to do with the real situation on the ground. Gaza is not giving up, and it will be Hamas who establishes its own terms," Izzat al-Risheq said.

According to the spokesman, the only way to release the remaining Israeli hostages is "to sign a serious deal" with the radicals, because, in his words, "Israel’s attempts to release hostages in the course of a military operation have failed."

Yesterday, the Israeli PM, who is currently visiting the U.S., vowed Israel is determined to achieve all of the objectives of its military operation in the Gaza Strip.