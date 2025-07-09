Israeli army eliminates one of Hamas commanders

9 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military has eliminated a Hamas military wing leader Mustafa Ba‘jur in the area of Tripoli in Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Ba‘jur was one of Hamas’ key commanders in Lebanon, and as part of his role, he spent years establishing Hamas’ military capabilities in Lebanon," the statement reads.

According to the IDF, he was one of the leaders responsible for the terror organizations’ force-buildup efforts, and facilitated the purchasing of weapons through his connections with other terrorist organizations in the area.