Ilham Aliyev meets with UAE President in Abu Dhabi

9 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi, where the head of the Azerbaijani state arrived on a working visit.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

During the conversation, the participants drew attention to the fact that the relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, which are based on friendship and brotherhood, are of a strategic partnership nature, political ties between the countries are at a high level, and bilateral trade and economic cooperation is developing