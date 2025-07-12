Nearly 1 mln foreign tourists travel to Russia on e-visas

12 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some 940,000 foreign tourists have travelled to Russia on e-visas since August 1, 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Foreign guests increasingly use facilitated travel mechanisms, apply for e-visas. More than 230,000 foreign tourists used it to travel to our country in the first five months of 2025," Chernyshenko said.

According to him, the total number has reached 940,000 since the launch of this mechanism.

The bill increases the visa validity from 60 to 120 days since the issue date and the allowable period of stay of foreign citizens in Russia from 16 to 30 days.

In 2024, more than 5 million foreign tourists visited Russia. The new measures will make Russia even more accessible to international travelers.