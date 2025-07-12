President of Syria arrives in Azerbaijan

12 Jul. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in Azerbaijan today on a working visit, Sana reported.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Syrian leader at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

The Syrian interim president's last meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in April.

In May, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov paid a visit to Syria. The visit aimed to support Syria’s reconstruction and development, while exploring avenues for cooperation with the country’s transitional government.