13 Jul. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The parliamentarians discussed Armenia's further cooperation with France and the possibility of the republic's integration into the EU.

According to the Armenian Parliament's press service, its Chairman, Alen Simonyan, visited Paris yesterday, where he was received by his colleague, French Senate Speaker Gérard Larcher.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation. Larcher informed Simonyan that France would continue supporting Armenia in all areas.

Simonyan expressed gratitude to the French authorities for their interest in Armenia, its economic assistance, and its support in modernizing the Armenian army, which was defeated by Azerbaijani troops at the end of the Karabakh War.

Simonyan called France a brotherly country for Armenia.

During the negotiations, the two parliamentarians considered the prospects for Armenia's integration into the EU and reviewed preliminary results of Armenia's reforms aimed at strengthening democracy.

Alen Simonyan and Gérard Larcher also agreed on the need to sign and ratify a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.