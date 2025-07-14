Iranian FM to visit China

14 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit China, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said.

The diplomat noted that Araghchi will travel to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will also meet with his Chinese counterpart and the foreign ministers of a number of other countries participating in the meeting.

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO will be held in Tianjin on July 15.