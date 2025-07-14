Russia-China trade turnover declines in first half of 2025

14 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bilateral trade between Russia and China amounted to $106.48 bln in the first half of 2025, reflecting a 9.1% year-on-year decline, according to data released by China’s General Administration of Customs.

The published figures show that Chinese exports to Russia decreased by 8.4% over the six-month period, totaling $47.16 bln. Imports from Russia fell by 9.6%, amounting to $59.32 bln.

As a result, Russia’s trade surplus for January-June reached $12.16 bln, falling by 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

In June, the total trade turnover between China and Russia stood at $17.6 bln, roughly the same as in May. Chinese exports rose 2.2% month-on-month to $8.28 bln, while imports from Russia declined by 2.9% to $9.32 bln.