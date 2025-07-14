Russia-China trade turnover declines in first half of 2025

Bilateral trade between Russia and China amounted to $106.48 bln in the first half of 2025, reflecting a 9.1% year-on-year decline, according to data released by China’s General Administration of Customs.
The published figures show that Chinese exports to Russia decreased by 8.4% over the six-month period, totaling $47.16 bln. Imports from Russia fell by 9.6%, amounting to $59.32 bln.
As a result, Russia’s trade surplus for January-June reached $12.16 bln, falling by 10.2% compared to the same period last year.
In June, the total trade turnover between China and Russia stood at $17.6 bln, roughly the same as in May. Chinese exports rose 2.2% month-on-month to $8.28 bln, while imports from Russia declined by 2.9% to $9.32 bln.
- The bulk of Russian goods supplied to China by value consists of crude oil, natural gas, and coal. Other key exports include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, and seafood.
- China, in turn, exports a broad range of products to Russia - from automobiles, tractors, computers, and smartphones to industrial and specialized equipment, as well as children’s toys, clothing, and footwear.