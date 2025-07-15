15 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States may be more effective than a pressure campaign that is bound to fail, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"And this dialogue will be continued, despite persistent efforts to disrupt it using all means," Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to him, misguided strategies of former U.S. President Joe Biden have obviously proved a failure, which must be turned around.