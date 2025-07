16 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Alexandra Cole has been appointed British Ambassador to Armenia, according to a statement published on the website of the United Kingdom government.

"Ms Alexandra Cole has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia in succession to Mr John Gallagher who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment," the statement reads.

Alexandra Cole will take up her appointment during September 2025.