Key rate in Russia will decrease, Central Bank survey say

16 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Bank of Russia conducted an analytical forecast for the key rate. Respondents lowered the forecast for the current year to 19.3%.

The Russian Central Bank conducted a macroeconomic survey among analysts on the issue of the key rate in the coming years, the data is provided by the press service of the regulator.

Following the results of the survey, its participants lowered the key rate for the current year from 20% to 19.3%. Respondents also reduced it for next year from 14.2% to 13.8%.

For 2027, experts raised the key rate from 10% to 10.2%. At the same time, they believe that in 2028 the rate will be at the level of 8.5%.