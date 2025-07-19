Baku declares support for territorial integrity of Syria

19 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said that Azerbaijan continues to support territorial integrity and sovereignty, indivisibility, and political unity of Syria.

According to him, Baku is closely following the processes unfolding in Syria.

"We once again express our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty, indivisibility, and political unity of Syria. The establishment of peace, security, and stability in Syria is essential," Aykhan Hajizada said.

The situation in southern Syria escalated on July 13, when clashes broke out in Al-Suwayda between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense units. On July 15, the Syrian army entered the administrative center of the Al-Suwayda region. Shortly after, Israel began attacking military convoys of the Syrian army, explaining this as a desire to protect the Druze population of the province, and on July 16 it attacked several strategic facilities in Damascus.