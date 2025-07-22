Iran suspends uranium enrichment

22 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s nuclear facilities were “seriously damaged” by U.S. missile strikes last month but the regime intends to continue uranium enrichment efforts once they are rebuilt, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Fox News.

“Our facilities have been damaged, seriously damaged, the extent of which is now under evaluation,” Araghchi said.

“The facilities have been destroyed,” he acknowledged, noting that Iran hasn’t been able to refine nuclear fuel since U.S. President Donald Trump ordered military strikes on three uranium enrichment sites on June 22.

The Iranian diplomat insisted that the sites would be rebuilt and the enrichment of nuclear material would continue for “peaceful purposes.”

“It is now stopped because, yes, damages are serious and severe, but obviously we cannot give up our enrichment, because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride,” Araghchi said.

The official signaled that Tehran would not agree to any nuclear deal with the Trump administration that would outlaw domestic uranium enrichment, calling it “a matter of dignity for the Iranian people.”