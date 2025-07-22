Azerbaijan-China trade turnover surges sharply

22 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and China reached $2.1 billion from January through June 2025, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

This marks an increase of $451.4 million or 27.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Trade with the PRC accounted for 8.56% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade during the reporting period, making China the country's fourth-largest trading partner.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported around $46.3 million worth of goods to China - 4.3 times, or $35.6 million, more than in the corresponding period last year during this timeframe.

Additionally, Azerbaijan imported nearly $2 billion worth of goods from China, a year-on-year increase of 1.3 times, or about $416 million. As a result, China ranked first among countries exporting goods to Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $24.4 billion with foreign countries, which is $2.63 billion - or 12.1% - more than during the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade volume, exports accounted for $12.8 billion, while imports reached $11.5 billion.