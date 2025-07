22 Jul. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Russian and Ukrainian delegations will hold talks in Istanbul this week.

Hakan Fidan noted that there would be intensive diplomatic traffic in Istanbul this week.

"The third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine, God willing, will take place this week",

Hakan Fidan said.

According to the minister, Türkiye's goal is to promote dialogue between the parties and implement steps that will ensure the development of trust.