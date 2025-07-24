Mishustin discusses Russia-Armenia ties with Pashinyan

24 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian government's press service reported.

The officials discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation.

Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan noted the importance of creating favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects in various fields.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said that the sides discussed Russia's investments in Armenia, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus region.