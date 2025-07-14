Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over An-24 crash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the crash of a passenger plane in the Amur Region.

In a telegram published by Azerbaijan's state news agency AzerTAC, Aliyev stated he was deeply saddened by news of the numerous victims.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I am deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties as a result of the crash of the An-24 passenger plane in the Amur Region. In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my most sincere condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims",

President of Azerbaijan said.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry also conveyed condolences to Russia, stating it was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life as a result of the An-24 crash in the Amur Region.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims",

MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

Let us recall that on July 24, an An-24 passenger plane crashed in the Amur Region. The tragedy occurred several kilometers from the city of Tynda. Operating Angara Airlines' Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route, it disappeared from radar during its second landing attempt at Tynda airport. The plane was soon found in a remote forested area. According to local authorities, there were six crew members and 42 passengers, including children, on board. According to preliminary information, all of them were killed in the crash..