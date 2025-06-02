Iran and EU-3 hold talks in Istanbul

Negotiations between Iran and the EU-3, which consists of Germany, France and the UK, have started in Istanbul, ISNA reports.

The meeting is dedicated to the tensions between the countries in connection with the implementation of Iran's nuclear program. Representatives of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the EU-3 have arrived in Istanbul for the deputy minister level talks.

European countries are ready to reimpose sanctions pressure on Iran by the end of the summer if the Iranian leadership does not reach a nuclear agreement with the USA.

It should be noted that no direct talks are currently taking place between Iran and the US.

Iran had previously warned that it would respond if the EU-3 decided to return to anti-Iranian sanctions. On the eve of negotiations with Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran of Iran Kazem Gharib-Abadialso suggested that Tehran might reconsider its membership in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) against the backdrop of the restoration of sanctions.