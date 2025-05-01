Azerbaijan and Israel double trade

Azerbaijan and Israel have doubled their trade in the non-energy sector. The volume of goods exchanged between the two countries has risen from $121 million in 2021 to $243 million in 2024, according to Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek, who is concluding his diplomatic mission.

According to the diplomat, the two countries are also actively developing tourism. This year, Azerbaijan expects to welcome 50,000 Israeli tourists, with travel provided, among other companies, by AZAL, which operates 14 weekly flights.

Deek also noted Baku's significant contribution to the energy sector. Thus, SOCAR has secured the right to explore for gas off Israel's coast and received a share in the Tamar gas field.