Reserve burns in Armenia

A natural fire started in the Khosrov Forest Reserve, located in the Ararat region of Armenia. Dozens of rescuers are fighting the fire in the protected natural area.

Rescuers are extinguishing the fire in the Khosrov Forest Reserve, the details were given by the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia.

The fire in the protected natural area, which is located in the Ararat region, was reported today at 14:20 local time (13:20 Moscow time). The fire was noticed by the reserve’s task force.

Four combat crews, as well as 12 task forces of rescue units, were sent to the scene. In total, 68 rescuers were initially involved in extinguishing the fire.