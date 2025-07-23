Tourist from Moscow dies in Abkhazia

A Moscow resident died while on vacation in Abkhazia. The man fell off a cliff near one of the waterfalls in the Tkvarcheli district.

The tragedy happened with a tourist from Russia in Abkhazia, the details of the incident were reported by the republic's EMERCOM.

The emergency occurred in the Tkvarcheli district, not far from the abandoned "ghost town" of Akarmara, popular among tourists. A resident of Moscow born in 1979 was at one of the Akarmara waterfalls, which is called Velikan. At some point, he fell off a cliff.

Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia went to the scene of the incident responding to an urgent call at 15:45. Unfortunately, the man died. Work is currently underway to extract the body from the water.