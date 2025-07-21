Putin congratulates Japarov on 25th anniversary of Eternal Friendship Declaration signing

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Eternal Friendship Declaration signing between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

"Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this significant anniversary - the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Eternal Friendship, Alliance and Partnership between our countries. The 2000 declaration marked the beginning of the modern stage of interstate relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan",

Vladimir Putin said.

According to the Russian president, the document created the necessary conditions for the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Putin also expressed confidence that the two countries would continue their cooperation through the Eurasian Economic Community, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other international structures. According to the Russian leader, this is in the interests of the peoples of the two countries