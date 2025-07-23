Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump threatens Iran with new strikes on nuclear facilities

US leader Donald Trump said he is ready to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities if Tehran restarts its nuclear project. According to Trump, Tehran is sending "unpleasant signals".

"We have destroyed their nuclear capabilities. They can start again. If they do, we will destroy it faster than you can wag your finger at them",

Donald Trump said.

 

The remarks follow today's assessment by Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, that while Iran's nuclear program remains operational, it sustained substantial damage from recent U.S. and Israeli strikes.

