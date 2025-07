President Tokayev landed in Ankara, where he was welcomed by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to media reports.

Tokayev's plane landed at Esenboğa Airport, where an official welcoming ceremony with an honor guard was conducted.

It should be noted that the visits precedes the Strategic Cooperation Council's meeting, which will be held in Türkiye on July 29. The leaders of Türkiye and Kazakhstan will hold talks, during which they will discuss bilateral relations.