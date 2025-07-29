Pentagon chief may resign - report

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is considering the possibility of running for Tennessee governor in 2026, so he will have to leave his post as Pentagon chief, NBC News reported citing sources.

Over the past three weeks Hegseth has been seriously discussing the possibility of running and starting an election campaign. However, according to Pentagon rules, Hegseth's participation in the gubernatorial election will require his resignation from his post as Defense Secretary.

However, Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon for Public Affairs Sean Parnell denied this information, saying that "Hegseth’s focus remains solely on serving under President Trump".