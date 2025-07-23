Trump doubts success of imposing anti-Russia sanctions and tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubt that imposing new economic penalties against Russia would be successful, speaking aboard Air Force One.

"I don't know if it's going to affect Russia...But we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put on. It may or may not affect them. But it could," Trump said.

The U.S. leader’s threats raised questions about how much leverage Washington has with Moscow - and whether Trump is willing to use it, The New York Times reported.

Earlier, Trump said the U.S. would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia "10 days from today", shortening the initial 50-day deadline he set a month ago.