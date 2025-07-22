Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to China

Kazakhstan's largest airline, Air Astana, and China Southern Airlines will increase the number of flights between the countries through codeshare agreement.

Kazakhstan and China Airlines are developing a partnership. Air Astana and China Southern Airlines have signed an agreement on the joint operation of flights, which will significantly expand the opportunities for passengers, the Kazakh airline reports.

"The agreement applies to Air Astana flights from Almaty to Beijing, Urumqi and Guangzhou, and from Astana to Beijing, as well as China Southern Airlines flights from Beijing (Daxing Airport), Guangzhou, Urumqi and Xi'an to Almaty and from Guangzhou and Urumqi to Astana,”

- Air Astana reported.