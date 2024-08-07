Upper Lars opens for all vehicles

The press service of North Ossetia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported the resumption of traffic for all types of transport along the Georgian Military Road.

According to the ministry, safe passage conditions have been restored from 6:40 Moscow time, permitting two-way traffic for all transport types.

It should be added that the traffic was closed yesterday at 18:40 Moscow time due to the threat of a mudflow in Georgia. At that time, over 3,000 trucks were waiting to pass through Upper Lars.