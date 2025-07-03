Pezeshkian makes first official visit to Pakistan

This weekend, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Pakistan, according to a statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on August 1.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and will last from August 2 to August 3.

Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior officials.

The Iranian leader is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif during the two-day visit.