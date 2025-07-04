Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish and Saudi FMs discuss situation in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed the latest situation in Syria and Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Steps that can be taken toward recognition of the State of Palestine within the framework of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly were also discussed during the phone call.

Fidan and his Saudi counterpart also exchanged views on the latest situation in Syria.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would officially recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

