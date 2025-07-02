Trial of suspects in Crocus terrorist attack starts in Moscow

The trial opens in Moscow today of 19 people accused of involvement in an attack on the Crocus concert hall last year that killed 149 people.

"During preliminary hearings, it was established that the case of the 19 defendants in the Crocus terror attack will be heard on merits on August 4. The trial will be held in one of the buildings of the Moscow City Court," court spokeswoman Irina Zhirnova said.

The first three hearings will take place on August 4-6.