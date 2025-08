An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck southeastern Iran Tuesday morning, according to an alert from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The tremor occurred at 05:06 UTC in the Kerman province, approximately 125 km southeast of the city of Bam, which has a population of about 99,000.

The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.