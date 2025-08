The first match between Shkendija and Qarabag in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League was held in North Macedonia's Skopje yesterday.

The match, which took place at the Todor Proeski Stadium, ended with a 1:0 victory for the Azerbaijani club.

The only goal was scored by Toral Bayramov from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

The return match between the teams will take place on August 12 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.